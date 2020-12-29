Martedì 29 Dicembre 2020 | 17:36

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: 11,212 new cases, 659 victims

COVID: 11,212 new cases, 659 victims

 
ROME
All ready for 75% return to school on Jan 7 - De Micheli

All ready for 75% return to school on Jan 7 - De Micheli

 
ROME
Sanremo: Achille Lauro, Elodie, Ibra to be guests of honour

Sanremo: Achille Lauro, Elodie, Ibra to be guests of honour

 
ROME
Govt orders targeted checks on New Year's Eve

Govt orders targeted checks on New Year's Eve

 
VATICAN CITY
Vatican calls for fair distribution of vaccines

Vatican calls for fair distribution of vaccines

 
ROME
1st Italian to get COVID jab receives death threats

1st Italian to get COVID jab receives death threats

 
ROME
Green light for hiring extra cops

Green light for hiring extra cops

 
ROME
Designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

Designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

 
ROME
Mattarella gives 36 heroism awards, more than half women

Mattarella gives 36 heroism awards, more than half women

 
NAPLES
Clerk arrested for taking COVID school work bribe

Clerk arrested for taking COVID school work bribe

 
ROME
Pfizer vaccine to be flown to Italy on 6 planes

Pfizer vaccine to be flown to Italy on 6 planes

 

Il Biancorosso

biancorossi
Il Bari cerca nuove «luci»: Auteri punta sulle fasce

Il Bari cerca nuove «luci»: Auteri punta sulle fasce

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraIl caso
Matera 2019, la Corte dei conti accusa la gestione dei 50 mln di fondi: fondazione nel mirino

Matera 2019, la Corte dei conti accusa la gestione dei 50 mln di fondi: fondazione nel mirino

 
BariIl caso
Bari, positivi al Covid escono di casa e vanno a spasso: denunciati

Bari, positivi al Covid escono di casa e vanno a spasso: denunciati

 
PotenzaI dati lucani
Rifiuti, la Basilicata è promossa ma solo a metà

Rifiuti, la Basilicata è promossa ma solo a metà

 
LecceIl caso
Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, disposto giudizio immediato per il killer 21enne De Marco

Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, disposto giudizio immediato per il killer 21enne De Marco

 
FoggiaA Roseto Valfortore
Addio a "Zio Giovanni" nel Foggiano: era il nonno d'italia, aveva 111 anni. Forse il più longevo d'Europa

Addio a "Zio Giovanni" nel Foggiano: era il nonno d'Italia, aveva 111 anni. Forse il più longevo d'Europa

 
Tarantoè di Sava
Il suo impegno ha fatto chiudere call center che sfruttava lavoratori: a 35 anni la tarantina Michela è Cavaliere della Repubblica

Denunciò call center che sfruttava lavoratori: a 35 anni la tarantina Michela è Cavaliere della Repubblica

 
Batsanità
Asl Bt, nel 2020 eseguite 110 donazioni cornee e 5 multiorgano

Asl Bt, nel 2020 eseguite 110 donazioni cornee e 5 multiorgano

 
Brindisiil colpo
Brindisi, banditi in mascherina augurano buon anno e rapinano portavalori: bottino 100mila euro

Brindisi, banditi in mascherina augurano buon anno e rapinano portavalori: bottino 100mila euro

 

i più letti

Covid, in Puglia 645 nuovi casi su 4.147 test (15,5%): picco di decessi (+47) ma aumentano i guariti (+1.079)

Covid, in Puglia 645 nuovi casi su 4.147 test (15,5%): picco di decessi (+47) in aumento i ricoveri
Test obbligatori per voli da Regno Unito

Potenza, pala eolica impazzita dopo 9 ore «collassa»: evacuate abitazioni

Potenza, pala eolica impazzita dopo 9 ore «collassa»: evacuate abitazioni

Assalto fallito a portavalori, autostrada bloccata tra Bitotno e Molfetta

Assalto fallito a portavalori con chiodi e ruspe su A14 tra Bitonto e Molfetta. Brindisi, rapinato blindato davanti Ufficio postale

L'Eredità, il campione salentino Cannoletta lascia la trasmissione: «Flavio, devo andare a fare il presepe»

L'Eredità, il campione salentino Cannoletta lascia la trasmissione: «Flavio, devo andare a fare il presepe»

Gallipoli, il vento forte «sposta» il mare sulla strada: città sott'acqua

Gallipoli, il vento forte «sposta» il mare sulla strada: città sott'acqua

ROME

Sanremo: Achille Lauro, Elodie, Ibra to be guests of honour

Host Amadeus says can't wait for return to normnality

Sanremo: Achille Lauro, Elodie, Ibra to be guests of honour

ROME, DEC 29 - Rapper Achille Lauro, singer Elodie and Sweden football great Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be guests of honour at this year's Sanremo Song Festival on March 2-6, host and organiser Amadeus said Tuesday. "Elodie will be with me, she'll be co-presenter," said the entertainer and presenter. "She competed last year, she's got a very big public, she's beautiful, witty, fun, ironic". Achille Lauro and Ibra will be at Sanremo on all five nights, Amadeus confirmed. "Achille Lauro will give us five pictures, which he is already preparing. "And I've promised (AC) Milan that Ibra won't miss a single match". Among the acts competing this year for the iconic first prize are Arisa, Piero Pelù, Umberto Tozzi, Raf, J-Ax, Rocco Hunt, Bomdabash, Shade, Rita Pavone, Gigi D'Alessio, Clementino, Leroy Gomez from Santa Esmeralda, Gaia, Annalisa, and Viktorija Mihajlovi. Comic Nino Frassica will deliver a "very special hortoscope", said Amadeus. Younger viewers will be entertained by 44 Gatti, Lampo, Milady, Polpetta and Pilù. "It's been a tough year for everyone but everyone wants to have a bit of fun now," said Amadeus, who will be flanked by veteran singer Gianni Morandi. "The best wish I can deliver for the new year is a return to normality. "It might sound banal, but I think it0's what everyone is missing. "I haven't hugged anyone barring my wife and kids since February. "I hope the whole world gets back to that precious normalcy, while remembering what we've lived through". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it