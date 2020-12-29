Govt orders targeted checks on New Year's Eve

ROME, DEC 29 - The interior ministry on Tuesday ordered "targeted" police checks on New year's Eve to make sure people are sticking to COVID protection rules. Police will control movements - all unnecessary ones are banned - and make sure not more than two people are in cars. Cops will also check up on unauthorised gatherings in private places, activities in bars and restaurants that are apparently closed as per the norms but are in fact staging private parties, activities in villas and B&B's rented for the occasion, as well as the letting off of fireworks. (ANSA).