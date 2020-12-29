1st Italian to get COVID jab receives death threats

COVID: 11,212 new cases, 659 victims
ROME
29 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 29 - The first Italian to get the COVID-19 vaccination has received death threats from anti-vaxxers and haters on social media, the Il Messaggero newspaper reported Tuesday. "Now let's see when you die" was one of the insults aimed at Claudia Alivernini, a 29-year-old nurse at Italy's premier infectious disease hospital, the Spallanzani in Rome. Frontline worker Alivernini, who has a degree in nursing, blocked all her social media accounts ahead of her vaccination. Politicians from across the political spectrum condemned the threats as "unacceptable". They voiced solidarity with her. (ANSA).
