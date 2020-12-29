Green light for hiring extra cops

1st Italian to get COVID jab receives death threats
ROME
29 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 29 - The government on Tuesday gave the green light to hiring over 3,200 extra police to help face the COVID pandemic. The go-ahead was given for procedures to hire 3,200 officers as of this year. The hirings are for the Polizia di Stato state police, the fire brigade, the penitentiary police corps, the Carabinieri and the Guardia di Finanza finance police. They are on top of regular scheduled hirings that have already been approved. (ANSA).
