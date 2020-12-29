Designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

ROME, DEC 29 - Italo-French stylist Pierre Cardin, one of the greats of haute couture of the 20th century who was also famous for bringing fashion to the masses, died on Tuesday in Paris aged 98. Cardin was born near Treviso on July 2, 1922 and never forgot his Italian roots. His birth name was Pietro Costante Cardin, scion of a farming family that fell into poverty after WWI. His parents moved to France in 1924 and he became an apprentice to a couturier at Saint-Etienne in 1936, at just 14. In 1945 he went to Paris, working first at chez Jeanne Paquin and then at Elsa Schiaparelli's atelier. He was the top dressmaker at Christian Dior's when it opened in 1947 and a major part of the success of the 'New Look' designer. In 1950 he founded his own maison and moved into high fashion three years later. Cardin was celebrated for his futuristic designs, inspired by Manì's first exploits in space. He preferred geometrical designs that often ignored feminine forms. In 1954 he introduced the bubble dress and became the first Western designer to open a boutique in Japan, in 1959. Cardin won fame for his pret a porter collections that popularised high fashion looks among ordinary people. After resigning from the Chambre Syndacale de la Haute Couture et du Pret-à-Porter in in 1966, which had forced him to display his designs there, he showed his couture in his own exhibition space, l'Espace Cardin, from 1971 onwards. A member of the international jet set, in 1981 he bought the famed Parisian restaurant Maxim's, and later launched mineral water in its name. He opened branches in New York, London and in 1983 in Beijing, where he flanked it with a chain of hotels. He bought a castle where he staged theatre festivals, and continued to reap French and international awards for his designs. A documentary on his life was shown at the Venice Film Festival in 2019. In it, he said he was still working every day and aimed to live past 100, fashion being "my raison d'etre and reason for existing". Cardin said his fame was perhaps due to the fact that "I was never scared of risk". (ANSA).