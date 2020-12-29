Martedì 29 Dicembre 2020 | 16:04

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
1st Italian to get COVID jab receives death threats

1st Italian to get COVID jab receives death threats

 
ROME
Green light for hiring extra cops

Green light for hiring extra cops

 
ROME
Designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

Designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

 
ROME
Mattarella gives 36 heroism awards, more than half women

Mattarella gives 36 heroism awards, more than half women

 
NAPLES
Clerk arrested for taking COVID school work bribe

Clerk arrested for taking COVID school work bribe

 
ROME
Pfizer vaccine to be flown to Italy on 6 planes

Pfizer vaccine to be flown to Italy on 6 planes

 
ROME
Designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

Designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

 
ROME
6.4 mag quake in Croatia felt in Italy

6.4 mag quake in Croatia felt in Italy

 
ROME
Hotel presences halved Jan-Sep - ISTAT

Hotel presences halved Jan-Sep - ISTAT

 
ROME
We're serious says Renzi on govt row

We're serious says Renzi on govt row

 
ROME
Spadafora assures gyms and pools open by end Jan

Spadafora assures gyms and pools open by end Jan

 

Il Biancorosso

biancorossi
Il Bari cerca nuove «luci»: Auteri punta sulle fasce

Il Bari cerca nuove «luci»: Auteri punta sulle fasce

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl caso
Trivelle in Puglia, Emiliano scrive a Conte: «No a ricerche in mare»

Trivelle in Puglia, Emiliano scrive a Conte: «No a ricerche in mare»

 
PotenzaI dati lucani
Rifiuti, la Basilicata è promossa ma solo a metà

Rifiuti, la Basilicata è promossa ma solo a metà

 
LecceIl caso
Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, disposto giudizio immediato per il killer 21enne De Marco

Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, disposto giudizio immediato per il killer 21enne De Marco

 
FoggiaA Roseto Valfortore
Addio a "Zio Giovanni" nel Foggiano: era il nonno d'italia, aveva 111 anni. Forse il più longevo d'Europa

Addio a "Zio Giovanni" nel Foggiano: era il nonno d'Italia, aveva 111 anni. Forse il più longevo d'Europa

 
Tarantoè di Sava
Il suo impegno ha fatto chiudere call center che sfruttava lavoratori: a 35 anni la tarantina Michela è Cavaliere della Repubblica

Denunciò call center che sfruttava lavoratori: a 35 anni la tarantina Michela è Cavaliere della Repubblica

 
Batsanità
Asl Bt, nel 2020 eseguite 110 donazioni cornee e 5 multiorgano

Asl Bt, nel 2020 eseguite 110 donazioni cornee e 5 multiorgano

 
Materaindagini della ps
Matera, rapinano cellulare e meno di 100 euro a tre pedoni: denunciati 2 giovani

Matera, rapinano cellulare e meno di 100 euro a tre pedoni: denunciati 2 giovani

 
Brindisiil colpo
Brindisi, banditi in mascherina augurano buon anno e rapinano portavalori: bottino 100mila euro

Brindisi, banditi in mascherina augurano buon anno e rapinano portavalori: bottino 100mila euro

 

i più letti

Covid, in Puglia 645 nuovi casi su 4.147 test (15,5%): picco di decessi (+47) ma aumentano i guariti (+1.079)

Covid, in Puglia 645 nuovi casi su 4.147 test (15,5%): picco di decessi (+47) in aumento i ricoveri
Test obbligatori per voli da Regno Unito

Potenza, pala eolica impazzita dopo 9 ore «collassa»: evacuate abitazioni

Potenza, pala eolica impazzita dopo 9 ore «collassa»: evacuate abitazioni

Assalto fallito a portavalori, autostrada bloccata tra Bitotno e Molfetta

Assalto fallito a portavalori con chiodi e ruspe su A14 tra Bitonto e Molfetta. Brindisi, rapinato blindato davanti Ufficio postale

L'Eredità, il campione salentino Cannoletta lascia la trasmissione: «Flavio, devo andare a fare il presepe»

L'Eredità, il campione salentino Cannoletta lascia la trasmissione: «Flavio, devo andare a fare il presepe»

Taranto, ecco i nuovi 24 sommergibilisti della Marina Militare

Taranto, ecco i nuovi 24 sommergibilisti della Marina Militare

ROME

Mattarella gives 36 heroism awards, more than half women

For civic activities and solidarity

Mattarella gives 36 heroism awards, more than half women

ROME, DEC 29 - President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday gave out 36 awards to Italian citizens who have distinguished themselves for acts of heroism, solidarity, volunteer work, activities for social inclusion, international cooperation, and the promotion of culture, legality and right to healthcare treatment. The recipients got the Knight Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, one of Italy's highest civilian honours. More than half the recipients, 21 out of 36, were women. The two oldest women were over 90 and the youngest woman just 18 - Serena Piccolo, who despite suffering from rare disease that need a transplant, sate her final school exams in person. Alma Broccoli, 92, was honoured for her 30-year work as switchboard operator for the Red Cross at Arona in northern Italy. Rachele Spolar, 28, got her heroism award for saving a man who had thrown himself onto the train line at Mestre station near Venice. Giovannella Porzio, 27, from Turin, has been promoting social inclusion after becoming wheelchair-bound at the age of 10 due to a rare disease. Enrico Pieri, 86, from Sant'Anna di Stazzema, a WWII atrocity village near Lucca in northern Tuscany, was 10 when Nazis wiped out his family on August 12, 1944. Moroccan-Italian Rachid Berradi, 45, from Palermo, "has fought passionately to promote a culture of legality and battle social marginalisation," his citation read. Berradi, a Carabiniere, won the 10,000 metres at the European championships and was a finalist at the Sydney Olympics. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it