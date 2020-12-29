Mattarella gives 36 heroism awards, more than half women

ROME, DEC 29 - President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday gave out 36 awards to Italian citizens who have distinguished themselves for acts of heroism, solidarity, volunteer work, activities for social inclusion, international cooperation, and the promotion of culture, legality and right to healthcare treatment. The recipients got the Knight Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, one of Italy's highest civilian honours. More than half the recipients, 21 out of 36, were women. The two oldest women were over 90 and the youngest woman just 18 - Serena Piccolo, who despite suffering from rare disease that need a transplant, sate her final school exams in person. Alma Broccoli, 92, was honoured for her 30-year work as switchboard operator for the Red Cross at Arona in northern Italy. Rachele Spolar, 28, got her heroism award for saving a man who had thrown himself onto the train line at Mestre station near Venice. Giovannella Porzio, 27, from Turin, has been promoting social inclusion after becoming wheelchair-bound at the age of 10 due to a rare disease. Enrico Pieri, 86, from Sant'Anna di Stazzema, a WWII atrocity village near Lucca in northern Tuscany, was 10 when Nazis wiped out his family on August 12, 1944. Moroccan-Italian Rachid Berradi, 45, from Palermo, "has fought passionately to promote a culture of legality and battle social marginalisation," his citation read. Berradi, a Carabiniere, won the 10,000 metres at the European championships and was a finalist at the Sydney Olympics. (ANSA).