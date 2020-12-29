Clerk arrested for taking COVID school work bribe

1st Italian to get COVID jab receives death threats
NAPLES
29 Dicembre 2020
NAPLES, DEC 29 - A town council clerk was arrested near Naples Tuesday for taking a bribe from a businessman for work on upgrading school buildings for COVID-19. The man, N.A., 63, was head of the technical office at Torre Annunziata. He allegedly took a 10,000 euro bribe from a local businessman. The money was allegedly handed over Monday, the same day the businessman landed an "extremely urgent" 200,000 euro contract for upgrading the school facilities. Italian schools are undergoing work ahead of a reopening after a COVID closure next month. The contract was for work to improve facilities and install COVID shields. (ANSA).
