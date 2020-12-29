Designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

ROME, DEC 29 - Italo-French fashion designer Pierre Cardin, one of the greats of haute couture of the 20th century, died on Tuesday aged 98. Cardin was born near Treviso on July 2, 1922 and never forgot his Italian roots. His birth name was Pietro Costante Cardin, scion of a rich farming family that fell into poverty after WWI. His parents moved to France in 1924 and he became an apprentice to a couturier at Saint-Etienne in 1936, at just 14. In 1945 he went to Paris, working first at chez Jeanne Paquin and then at Elsa Schiaparelli's atelier. He was the top dressmaker at Christian Dior's when it opened in 1947 and a major part of the success of the 'New Look' designer. In 1950 he founded his own maison and moved into high fashion three years later. Cardin was celebrated for his futuristic designs, inspired by Manì's first exploits in space. He preferred geometrical designs that often ignored feminine forms. In 1954 he introduced the bubble dress and became the first Western designer to open a boutique in Japan, in 1959. After resigning from the Chambre Syndacale de la Haute Couture et du Pret-à-Porter in 1966, he showed his designs in his own exhibition space, l'Espace Cardin, from 1971 onwards. A member of the international jet set, in 1981 he bought the famed Parisian restaurant Maxim's. He opened branches in New York, London and in 1983 in Beijing, where he flanked it with a chain of hotels. He bought a castle where he staged theatre festivals, and continued to reap French and international awards for his designs. A documentary on his life was shown at the Venice Film Festival in 2019. (ANSA).