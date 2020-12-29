6.4 mag quake in Croatia felt in Italy

ROME, DEC 29 - A 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Croatia was clearly felt in Italy on Tuesday. The tremor, which seriously damaged Petrinja leaving at least one dead, was felt along the Adriatic coast from Trieste to Abruzzo, the Italian national institute for geophysics and volcanology (INGV) said. It was felt as far away as Ravenna and even north of Naples. (ANSA).