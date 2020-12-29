6.4 mag quake in Croatia felt in Italy

Pfizer vaccine to be flown to Italy on 6 planes
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid, in Puglia 645 nuovi casi su 4.147 test (15,5%): picco di decessi (+47) in aumento i ricoveri
Test obbligatori per voli da Regno Unito
Assalto fallito a portavalori con chiodi e ruspe su A14 tra Bitonto e Molfetta. Brindisi, rapinato blindato davanti Ufficio postale
L'Eredità, il campione salentino Cannoletta lascia la trasmissione: «Flavio, devo andare a fare il presepe»
ROME
29 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 29 - A 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Croatia was clearly felt in Italy on Tuesday. The tremor, which seriously damaged Petrinja leaving at least one dead, was felt along the Adriatic coast from Trieste to Abruzzo, the Italian national institute for geophysics and volcanology (INGV) said. It was felt as far away as Ravenna and even north of Naples. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su