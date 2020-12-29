Hotel presences halved Jan-Sep - ISTAT

Pfizer vaccine to be flown to Italy on 6 planes
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid, in Puglia 645 nuovi casi su 4.147 test (15,5%): picco di decessi (+47) in aumento i ricoveri
Test obbligatori per voli da Regno Unito
Assalto fallito a portavalori con chiodi e ruspe su A14 tra Bitonto e Molfetta. Brindisi, rapinato blindato davanti Ufficio postale
L'Eredità, il campione salentino Cannoletta lascia la trasmissione: «Flavio, devo andare a fare il presepe»
ROME
29 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 29 - Italy's tourist hotel presences halved in the January-September period compared to the same time last year, due to COVID-19, ISTAT said Tuesday. Presences were 50.9% down on 2019, a drop of almost 192 million, the stats agency said. This was in line with the European fall in presences, it said. Foreign presences in Italy's art cities collapsed this year, ISTAT said. Some 72.3% fewer art city presences were registered in the first three quarters of 2020. Overall, the presences of foreign tourists fell 68.6% from 2019's 190 million. Italian's travel for work fell by 59% and holiday travel was down 23%, ISTAT said. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su