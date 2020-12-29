Hotel presences halved Jan-Sep - ISTAT

ROME, DEC 29 - Italy's tourist hotel presences halved in the January-September period compared to the same time last year, due to COVID-19, ISTAT said Tuesday. Presences were 50.9% down on 2019, a drop of almost 192 million, the stats agency said. This was in line with the European fall in presences, it said. Foreign presences in Italy's art cities collapsed this year, ISTAT said. Some 72.3% fewer art city presences were registered in the first three quarters of 2020. Overall, the presences of foreign tourists fell 68.6% from 2019's 190 million. Italian's travel for work fell by 59% and holiday travel was down 23%, ISTAT said. (ANSA).