We're serious says Renzi on govt row

ROME, DEC 29 - Former premier Matteo Renzi said Tuesday his Italia Viva (IV) party was "serious" about its threat to pull its ministers from the government unless major changes are made to Italy's COVID Recovery Plan. "We're serious. We are risking our necks,its no time for pussy-footing around," said the former Democratic Party (PD) leader. Renzi said "we have proposed investing the money of the Recovery Plan not on evanescent and makeshift projects but on the key words of Italy for 2030". Renzi described Premier Giuseppe Conte's Recovery Plan as "lacing ambition, soulless, without a single hand writing it". He said it was a "poor collage, badly botched together with bits from various ministries". The PD and its partners in the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and Free and Equal (LeU) advanced new proposals for using the 209 billion euros Italy is set to receive from the EU's Recovery Fund. (ANSA).