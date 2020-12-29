Martedì 29 Dicembre 2020 | 14:33

ROME
Pfizer vaccine to be flown to Italy on 6 planes

ROME
Designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

ROME
6.4 mag quake in Croatia felt in Italy

ROME
Hotel presences halved Jan-Sep - ISTAT

ROME
We're serious says Renzi on govt row

ROME
Spadafora assures gyms and pools open by end Jan

ROME
4,000 fireteam interventions for bad weather in last 24 hrs

ROME
China lets Italian sailors land at Huanghua

ROME
Mattarella gives 36 heroism awards, more than half women

ROME
Row on anti-vaxxer docs forced to vaccinate rumbles on

ROME
Snow delays COVID vaccine arrival

Il Biancorosso

biancorossi
Il Bari cerca nuove «luci»: Auteri punta sulle fasce

PotenzaLa decisione
Basilicata, le tende donate dal Qatar serviranno per le vaccinazioni

LecceIl caso
Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, disposto giudizio immediato per il killer 21enne De Marco

BariCoronavirus
Bari, la prima specializzanda vaccinata: dopo 48 ore tutto ok: «Così saremo liberi»

FoggiaA Roseto Valfortore
Addio a "Zio Giovanni" nel Foggiano: era il nonno d'italia, aveva 111 anni. Forse il più longevo d'Europa

Tarantoè di Sava
Il suo impegno ha fatto chiudere call center che sfruttava lavoratori: a 35 anni la tarantina Michela è Cavaliere della Repubblica

Batsanità
Asl Bt, nel 2020 eseguite 110 donazioni cornee e 5 multiorgano

Materaindagini della ps
Matera, rapinano cellulare e meno di 100 euro a tre pedoni: denunciati 2 giovani

Brindisiil colpo
Brindisi, banditi in mascherina augurano buon anno e rapinano portavalori: bottino 100mila euro

Covid, in Puglia 645 nuovi casi su 4.147 test (15,5%): picco di decessi (+47) ma aumentano i guariti (+1.079)

Covid, in Puglia 645 nuovi casi su 4.147 test (15,5%): picco di decessi (+47) in aumento i ricoveri
Test obbligatori per voli da Regno Unito

Potenza, pala eolica impazzita dopo 9 ore «collassa»: evacuate abitazioni

Potenza, pala eolica impazzita dopo 9 ore «collassa»: evacuate abitazioni

Assalto fallito a portavalori, autostrada bloccata tra Bitotno e Molfetta

Assalto fallito a portavalori con chiodi e ruspe su A14 tra Bitonto e Molfetta. Brindisi, rapinato blindato davanti Ufficio postale

L'Eredità, il campione salentino Cannoletta lascia la trasmissione: «Flavio, devo andare a fare il presepe»

L'Eredità, il campione salentino Cannoletta lascia la trasmissione: «Flavio, devo andare a fare il presepe»

Taranto, ecco i nuovi 24 sommergibilisti della Marina Militare

Taranto, ecco i nuovi 24 sommergibilisti della Marina Militare

ROME

We're serious says Renzi on govt row

Recovery Plan 'a soulless collage' says IV leader

We're serious says Renzi on govt row

ROME, DEC 29 - Former premier Matteo Renzi said Tuesday his Italia Viva (IV) party was "serious" about its threat to pull its ministers from the government unless major changes are made to Italy's COVID Recovery Plan. "We're serious. We are risking our necks,its no time for pussy-footing around," said the former Democratic Party (PD) leader. Renzi said "we have proposed investing the money of the Recovery Plan not on evanescent and makeshift projects but on the key words of Italy for 2030". Renzi described Premier Giuseppe Conte's Recovery Plan as "lacing ambition, soulless, without a single hand writing it". He said it was a "poor collage, badly botched together with bits from various ministries". The PD and its partners in the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and Free and Equal (LeU) advanced new proposals for using the 209 billion euros Italy is set to receive from the EU's Recovery Fund. (ANSA).

