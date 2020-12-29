China lets Italian sailors land at Huanghua

ROME, DEC 29 - China has decided to let 13 Italian sailors disembark after being blocked for two months aboard two ships in the port of Huanghua, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio announced Tuesday. Di Maio informed 13 Campanian mayors of the towns where the sailors are from of the Chinese decision. They had asked him to intervene to let the sailors off the ships. "I intervened personally with a letter to my Chinese counterpart (Wang Yi), highlighting the humanitarian aspects of the affair and requesting a prompt solution to it," said Di Maio. In a video conference, Di Maio thanked Wang for stepping in to solve the case. The two ships have been blocked off Huanghua since June 29 due to a trade dispute between China and Australia. The 13 sailors are from Naples, Vico Equense, Sant'Agnello, Procida and Monte di Procida, among other Campanian towns and cities. They are now expected to be allowed to come home. (ANSA).