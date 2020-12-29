Spadafora assures gyms and pools open by end Jan

Pfizer vaccine to be flown to Italy on 6 planes
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid, in Puglia 645 nuovi casi su 4.147 test (15,5%): picco di decessi (+47) in aumento i ricoveri
Test obbligatori per voli da Regno Unito
Assalto fallito a portavalori con chiodi e ruspe su A14 tra Bitonto e Molfetta. Brindisi, rapinato blindato davanti Ufficio postale
L'Eredità, il campione salentino Cannoletta lascia la trasmissione: «Flavio, devo andare a fare il presepe»
ROME
29 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 29 - Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora has assured Italians that Italy's gyms and swimming pools, closed for COVID-19, will reopen by the end of January. "I think it will be possible, albeit with certain limitations, to reopen gyms, swimming pools and dance centres by the end of January," he said. As for the reopening of stadiums and theatres, government sources said that "it will be decided on the basis of the epidemiological data that will arrive after the Epiphany holiday (January 6)." Some 8,585 new COVID cases were registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Monday, and 445 more deaths. There were 68,681 new swabs taken, with a positivity rate falling to 12% from 14.44% Sunday. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su