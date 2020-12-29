4,000 fireteam interventions for bad weather in last 24 hrs

ROME, DEC 29 - Italy has seen 4,000 interventions by fire team to help citizens hit by bad weather over the last 24 hours, sources said Tuesday. The wintry and blustery weather has caused damage across the country, especially in the north, and two men have died - a fireman in Sardinia and a homeless man in Milan. In Lombardy alone, in the last 24 hours there have been 1,000 fireteam interventions. Some 500 have come in Milan. Farther south, in Naples, a coastal sea surge struck the San Vincenzo dock causing flooding and damaging the street and cars. "The sea front has been devastated," said Mayor Luigi de Magistris. At Cortina d'Ampezzo, Jewel of the Dolomites, more than one and a half metres of snow has fallen in the last 24 hours. A wave of blustery and wintry weather swept Italy Monday and a fireman was electrocuted near Sassari in Sardinia after trying to fix a cable cut in two by icy blasts. The dead man was named as Tonello Scanu, 54, from Ossi,a fire coordinator and deputy team chief. President Sergio Mattarella was among those who sent their condolences to Scanu's family. A 76-year-old rough sleeper died in a Milan hospital after being found in cardiac arrest in a snowdrift on the western outskirts of the Lombard capital. A woman was hurt by a lamppost blown down by gales in Milan, and in Rome a man was taken to hospital after being hit by a wind-felled tree. Also in Rome, a driver was slightly hurt after a tree fell on his passing car. Ice, frost, strong winds, rainstorms and snow storms have caused disruption and damage in several regions. (ANSA).