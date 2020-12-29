Mattarella gives 36 heroism awards, more than half women

ROME, DEC 29 - President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday gave out 36 awards to Italian citizens who have distinguished themselves for acts of heroism, solidarity, volunteer work, activities for social inclusion, international cooperation, and the promotion of culture, legality and right to healthcare treatment. The recipients got the Knight Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, one of Italy's highest civilian honours. More than half the recipients, 21 out of 36, were women. The youngest woman is aged just 18. (ANSA).