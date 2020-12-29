Snow delays COVID vaccine arrival

Mattarella gives 36 heroism awards, more than half women
ROME
29 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 29 - Snow has delayed the arrival of the new COVID vaccine in Italy for at least a day. A shipment of 470,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine risks staying in Belgium because of the wintry weather that has hit Europe. Italian regions have been forced to await the arrival of the vaccine in their hubs, from which they will supply hospitals and care homes. Medical facilities will be surveilled by police during the roll-out. Meanwhile there was controversy over a bilateral deal between BioNTech and Germany for an order of 30 million doses, outside the contract signed with the EU. In Germany, also, it has emerged that the British variant of the virus has been circulating since November there. In Italy there is controversy over obligatory vaccination for health workers with many care home staff coming out as anti-vaxxers. (ANSA).
