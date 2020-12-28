COVID: 8,585 cases, 445 deaths
ROME
28 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 28 - Some 8,585 new COVID cases have been registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Monday, and 445 more deaths. There have been 68,681 new swabs taken, with a positivity rate falling to 12% from 14.44% Sunday. Intensive care cases have fallen by 15 and hospital admissions by 361, the ministry said. Italy has had over 2 million cases since the start of the pandemic. (ANSA).
