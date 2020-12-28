COVID: Swabs almost halved in last mt

COVID: 8,585 cases, 445 deaths
ROME
28 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 28 - The number of COVID swabs carried out in Italy in the last month almost halved with respect to November, dropping from around 1.5 million a week to little more than 900,000, physicist Giorgio Sestili said Monday. The data were confirmed by top virologists. (ANSA).
