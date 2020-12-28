'Lost' Guido Reni returns to Borghese Gallery

ROME, DEC 28 - A painting by 17th-century Italian master Guido Reni which was long believed to have been lost was returned to Rome's Borghese Gallery Monday after being bought from a private Bolognese gallery. 'A Country Dance', painted around 1602, had been shown by the Fondoantico Gallery at a Maastricht arts and antiques fair in March. It was re-attributed to Reni in 2017. The Borghese, in whose collection it had originally featured, paid around 800,000 euros for it. "Finding a painting that certainly came from the collection of Cardinal Scipione Borghese gives us extremely great satisfaction," said the iconic Rome gallery's new director, Francesca Cappelletti, "not only because it belonged to the collection but because we're talking about Guido Reni, Scipione Borghese and Pope Paul V's favourite painter". Antiquarian Patrick Matthiessen made the reattribution to Reni in 2017. The work is believed to have disappeared from the collection some time during the 18th century. (ANSA).