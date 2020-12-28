Lunedì 28 Dicembre 2020 | 18:27

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: 8,585 cases, 445 deaths

COVID: 8,585 cases, 445 deaths

 
ROME
COVID: Swabs almost halved in last mt

COVID: Swabs almost halved in last mt

 
ANCONA
Marche woman's family probed for murdering her

Marche woman's family probed for murdering her

 
ROME
'Lost' Guido Reni returns to Borghese Gallery

'Lost' Guido Reni returns to Borghese Gallery

 
NAPLES
Fugitive Camorra boss netted in Naples hills

Fugitive Camorra boss netted in Naples hills

 
VATICAN CITY
Vatican Secretariat of State passes to APSA

Vatican Secretariat of State passes to APSA

 
ROME
Bad weather sweeps Italy, fireman dies on Sardinia (4)

Bad weather sweeps Italy, fireman dies on Sardinia (4)

 
MILAN
Rough sleeper dies in Milan

Rough sleeper dies in Milan

 
ROME
Bad weather sweeps Italy, fireman dies on Sardinia (3)

Bad weather sweeps Italy, fireman dies on Sardinia (3)

 
ROME
Bad weather sweeps Italy, fireman dies on Sardinia (2)

Bad weather sweeps Italy, fireman dies on Sardinia (2)

 
ROME
COVID hits Italy lottery sales

COVID hits Italy lottery sales

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, allenamenti riprendono il 1 gennaio: il 10 match contro la Turris

Bari calcio, allenamenti riprendono il 1 gennaio: il 10 match contro la Turris

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariL'iniziativa
Molfetta, test rapidi a tappeto in scuola: negativi primi 146 test

Molfetta, test rapidi a tappeto in scuola: negativi primi 146 test

 
Tarantoagroalimentare
Taranto, nasce lo slow food della cozza: la biodiversità riparte dal mare

Taranto, nasce lo slow food della cozza: la biodiversità riparte dal mare

 
Leccel'avvertimento
Lecce, scritta intimidatoria sulla vetrina disco bar: «Prossima pallotta per te»

Lecce, scritta intimidatoria sulla vetrina disco bar: «Prossima pallotta per te»

 
PotenzaEconomia
Commercio, Covid e collo consumi: nel Potentino chiuderanno 1500 negozi

Commercio, Covid e collo consumi: nel Potentino chiuderanno 1500 negozi

 
Batsanità
Asl Bt, nel 2020 eseguite 110 donazioni cornee e 5 multiorgano

Asl Bt, nel 2020 eseguite 110 donazioni cornee e 5 multiorgano

 
Materaindagini della ps
Matera, rapinano cellulare e meno di 100 euro a tre pedoni: denunciati 2 giovani

Matera, rapinano cellulare e meno di 100 euro a tre pedoni: denunciati 2 giovani

 
Brindisiil colpo
Brindisi, banditi in mascherina augurano buon anno e rapinano portavalori: bottino 100mila euro

Brindisi, banditi in mascherina augurano buon anno e rapinano portavalori: bottino 100mila euro

 
Foggiai danni
Maltempo, prima neve sul Gargano: allarme gelo per verdure ed ortaggi

Maltempo, prima neve sul Gargano: allarme gelo per verdure ed ortaggi

 

i più letti

L'Eredità, il campione salentino Cannoletta lascia la trasmissione: «Flavio, devo andare a fare il presepe»

L'Eredità, il campione salentino Cannoletta lascia la trasmissione: «Flavio, devo andare a fare il presepe»

Previsioni meteo per domenica, 27 dicembre 2020

Previsioni meteo per domenica, 27 dicembre 2020

Coronavirus, in Puglia 221 nuovi casi (oltre la metà nel Barese) su appena 1748 test (12,6%): altri 12 decessi

Coronavirus, in Puglia 221 nuovi casi (oltre la metà nel Barese) su 1748 test (12,6%): altri 12 morti. Vax Day: somministrate tutte le 505 dosi

Bitonto, nudi in strada come un set a luci rosse. Il sindaco: non c'è nulla da ridere

Bitonto, nudi in strada come un set a luci rosse. Il sindaco: non c'è nulla da ridere Video

V-Day in Puglia, la dottoressa Dalfino prima vaccinata: «Mi sento sollevata. Spero di essere di esempio»

V-Day in Puglia, il via con una 94enne di Bari: «Sono molto felice». La dottoressa prima vaccinata: «Sono sollevata» VD

ROME

'Lost' Guido Reni returns to Borghese Gallery

'Country Dance' attributed to 17th-C master in 2017

'Lost' Guido Reni returns to Borghese Gallery

ROME, DEC 28 - A painting by 17th-century Italian master Guido Reni which was long believed to have been lost was returned to Rome's Borghese Gallery Monday after being bought from a private Bolognese gallery. 'A Country Dance', painted around 1602, had been shown by the Fondoantico Gallery at a Maastricht arts and antiques fair in March. It was re-attributed to Reni in 2017. The Borghese, in whose collection it had originally featured, paid around 800,000 euros for it. "Finding a painting that certainly came from the collection of Cardinal Scipione Borghese gives us extremely great satisfaction," said the iconic Rome gallery's new director, Francesca Cappelletti, "not only because it belonged to the collection but because we're talking about Guido Reni, Scipione Borghese and Pope Paul V's favourite painter". Antiquarian Patrick Matthiessen made the reattribution to Reni in 2017. The work is believed to have disappeared from the collection some time during the 18th century. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it