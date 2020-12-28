Marche woman's family probed for murdering her

ANCONA, DEC 28 - The family of a 78-year-old Marche woman have been placed under investigation on suspicion of murdering her on Christmas Eve and staging a home invasion by an alleged burglar they said killed her. The body of Rosina 'Rosy' Carsetti was found in the kitchen of her home at Montecassiano between Macerata and Ancona on Xmas Eve. Her husband Enrico Orazi, daughter Arianna Orazi and 20-year-old grandson Enea Orazi told police she had been murdered by a black-clad intruder. But police do not believe them and have placed the trio under investigation for conspiracy to commit murder and staging a crime scene. The three say there was a fight with the purported burglar who tied up the occupants of the house who were then freed by Enea. But police have found no trace of a struggle on the premises. It has also emerged that Rosy Carsetti recently reported her husband to a domestic violence centre. (ANSA).