Fugitive Camorra boss netted in Naples hills

NAPLES, DEC 28 - A Camorra boss who had been hiding out in the hills near Naples for the last two years was captured Sunday night, police said Monday. Over 100 police camped out and surveilled the area near Gragnano for days over Christmas, they said. In the end the boss, Antonio Di Martino, was caught in the dragnet while trying to flee through woodland, also thanks to the use of drones. Di Martino, who is wanted for a range of mafia crimes, fled from justice on three occasions, police said. In 2013 he escaped after violently attacking police at a checkpoint. In 2015, he again eluded arrest after throwing himself off a motorway flyover. On the last occasion, in 2018, he made himself scarce after fleeing through woods. Naples Flying Squad Commander Alfredo Fabbrocini said Di Martino's arrest was the "fruit of choral action" on the part of the forces of law and order. (ANSA).