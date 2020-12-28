Rough sleeper dies in Milan

Fugitive Camorra boss netted in Naples hills
MILAN
28 Dicembre 2020
MILAN, DEC 28 - A 76-year-old rough sleeper died in hospital in Milan Monday after being picked up on the Lombard capital's western outskirts lying in a big snowdrift. An emergency team found him in cardiac arrest and rushed him to hospital but he died there soon afterwards. Northern Italy has been hit by a wave of wintry and blustery weather. (ANSA).
