Lunedì 28 Dicembre 2020 | 16:26

NAPLES
Fugitive Camorra boss netted in Naples hills

VATICAN CITY
Vatican Secretariat of State passes to APSA

ROME
Bad weather sweeps Italy, fireman dies on Sardinia (4)

MILAN
Rough sleeper dies in Milan

ROME
Bad weather sweeps Italy, fireman dies on Sardinia (3)

ROME
Bad weather sweeps Italy, fireman dies on Sardinia (2)

ROME
COVID hits Italy lottery sales

NAPLES
Man gives cops 980 euros spewed out by ATM

ROME
2nd Pfizer vaccine shipment to reach Italy Tue

ROME
COVID: 13 anti-vax doctors disciplined in Rome

ROME
Bad weather sweeps Italy, fireman dies on Sardinia

Di Gennaro, il Bari e quei gol che mancano: «La Ternana ha più cartucce, ma è sfida pari»

BariIl gesto
Bari, campana donata da paziente all'Oncologia del San Paolo: i rintocchi aiuteranno a sconfiggere il cancro

Leccel'avvertimento
Lecce, scritta intimidatoria sulla vetrina disco bar: «Prossima pallotta per te»

PotenzaEconomia
Commercio, Covid e collo consumi: nel Potentino chiuderanno 1500 negozi

Batsanità
Asl Bt, nel 2020 eseguite 110 donazioni cornee e 5 multiorgano

TarantoLa conferenza
Cis Taranto, Turco: «In 10 mesi movimentati quasi 400 milioni»

Materaindagini della ps
Matera, rapinano cellulare e meno di 100 euro a tre pedoni: denunciati 2 giovani

Brindisiil colpo
Brindisi, banditi in mascherina augurano buon anno e rapinano portavalori: bottino 100mila euro

Foggiai danni
Maltempo, prima neve sul Gargano: allarme gelo per verdure ed ortaggi

L'Eredità, il campione salentino Cannoletta lascia la trasmissione: «Flavio, devo andare a fare il presepe»

Previsioni meteo per domenica, 27 dicembre 2020

Coronavirus, in Puglia 221 nuovi casi (oltre la metà nel Barese) su appena 1748 test (12,6%): altri 12 decessi

Bitonto, nudi in strada come un set a luci rosse. Il sindaco: non c'è nulla da ridere

Previsioni meteo del weekend

Rough sleeper dies in Milan

Man, 76, found in snowdrift

MILAN, DEC 28 - A 76-year-old rough sleeper died in hospital in Milan Monday after being picked up on the Lombard capital's western outskirts lying in a big snowdrift. An emergency team found him in cardiac arrest and rushed him to hospital but he died there soon afterwards. Northern Italy has been hit by a wave of wintry and blustery weather. (ANSA).

