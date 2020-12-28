Bad weather sweeps Italy, fireman dies on Sardinia (4)

ROME, DEC 28 - A wave of blustery and wintry weather swept Italy Monday and a fireman was electrocuted near Sassari in Sardinia after trying to fix a cable cut in two by icy blasts. The dead man was named as Tonello Scanu, 54, from Ossi,a fire coordinator and deputy team chief. A 76-year-old rough sleeper died in a Milan hospital after being found in cardiac arrest in a snowdrift on the western outskirts of the Lombard capital. A woman was hurt by a lamppost blown down by gales in Milan, and in Rome a man was taken to hospital after being hit by a wind-felled tree. Ice, frost, strong winds, rainstorms and snow storms have caused disruption in several regions. Milan, Turin and Genoa woke up under a thick snowfall. Traffic was disrupted on motorways between Liguria and Piedmont. There was a risk of avalanches in Val d'Aosta and of coastal sea surges in Sardinia. An orange weather alert was issued in Emilia Romagna and Puglia; and a yellow one in Abruzzo, Friuli,Lazio, Liguria, Marche, Molise, Tuscany and Umbria. Ferry services to the islands of Elba and Capraia were interrupted. The men's SuperG at Bormio was put off for a day due to snow and fog that made the fearsome Stelvio piste unmanageable. The much-awaited men's downhill race scheduled for Tuesday has also been pushed back by 24 hours to Wednesday. The relentless heavy snow falling in the Italian Alps Monday is expected to give way Tuesday to light snowfall. In Venice, the MOSE flood barriers were raised and kept the lagoon city dry despite a high acqua alta. (ANSA).