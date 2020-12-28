COVID hits Italy lottery sales

ROME, DEC 28 - COVID-19 has hit Italy's traditional New year lottery sales by 30%, Agipronews agency said Monday. Just 4.7 million tickets have been sold for this year's edition, it said. This is a near-record drop, not seen for 40 years, it said. Proceeds so far this tear are just 23.5 million euros. Last year some 6.7 million tickets worth some 34 million euros were sold. (ANSA).