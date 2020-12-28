COVID: 13 anti-vax doctors disciplined in Rome

ROME, DEC 28 - Some 13 anti-vaxxer and COVID-denial doctors have been disciplined in Rome, the local medical guild said Monday. Measures were taken against them after they were found to have said COVID and other vaccines are no use, that COVID does not exist or that it is like the flu. They voiced their COVID denialist and anti-vaxxer views on TV and social media. Rome doctors guild chief Antonio Magi told ANSA such conduct would not be tolerated. (ANSA).