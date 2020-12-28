COVID: 13 anti-vax doctors disciplined in Rome

Man gives cops 980 euros spewed out by ATM
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
L'Eredità, il campione salentino Cannoletta lascia la trasmissione: «Flavio, devo andare a fare il presepe»
Coronavirus, in Puglia 221 nuovi casi (oltre la metà nel Barese) su 1748 test (12,6%): altri 12 morti. Vax Day: somministrate tutte le 505 dosi
ROME
28 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 28 - Some 13 anti-vaxxer and COVID-denial doctors have been disciplined in Rome, the local medical guild said Monday. Measures were taken against them after they were found to have said COVID and other vaccines are no use, that COVID does not exist or that it is like the flu. They voiced their COVID denialist and anti-vaxxer views on TV and social media. Rome doctors guild chief Antonio Magi told ANSA such conduct would not be tolerated. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su