Lunedì 28 Dicembre 2020 | 14:16

NAPLES
Man gives cops 980 euros spewed out by ATM

ROME
2nd Pfizer vaccine shipment to reach Italy Tue

ROME
COVID: 13 anti-vax doctors disciplined in Rome

ROME
Bad weather sweeps Italy, fireman dies on Sardinia

ROME
COVID: Almost 90,000 cases among health operators - ISS

MILAN
Man arrested after stabbing partner, fleeing with kid

ROME
Bourse capitalisation down 16%

ROME
COVID: Over 300,000 fewer firms in 2020 - Confcommercio

ROME
Budget reaches Senate ahead of approval by year's end

ROME
COVID: Italy back orange for 3 days

ROME
Bad weather sweeps Italy, woman hurt in Milan

Di Gennaro, il Bari e quei gol che mancano: «La Ternana ha più cartucce, ma è sfida pari»

Taranto
Cis Taranto, Turco: «In 10 mesi movimentati quasi 400 milioni»

Bari
Molfetta, da oggi 600 tamponi rapidi su docenti e personale scolastico

Covid news h 24
Covid in Basilicata, pochi tamponi (217) e 19 nuovi positivi: registrati altri 5 decessi

Matera
Matera, rapinano cellulare e meno di 100 euro a tre pedoni: denunciati 2 giovani

Brindisi
Brindisi, banditi in mascherina augurano buon anno e rapinano portavalori: bottino 100mila euro

Lecce
Schianto a Ruffano, auto contro un ulivo: grave una ragazza

Newsweek
Andria, così anche Federico II ha messo la mascherina

Foggia
Maltempo, prima neve sul Gargano: allarme gelo per verdure ed ortaggi

L'Eredità, il campione salentino Cannoletta lascia la trasmissione: «Flavio, devo andare a fare il presepe»

Previsioni meteo per domenica, 27 dicembre 2020

Coronavirus, in Puglia 221 nuovi casi (oltre la metà nel Barese) su appena 1748 test (12,6%): altri 12 decessi

Bitonto, nudi in strada come un set a luci rosse. Il sindaco: non c'è nulla da ridere

Previsioni meteo del weekend

ROME

COVID: 13 anti-vax doctors disciplined in Rome

Denied existence of virus, said vaccines no use

ROME, DEC 28 - Some 13 anti-vaxxer and COVID-denial doctors have been disciplined in Rome, the local medical guild said Monday. Measures were taken against them after they were found to have said COVID and other vaccines are no use, that COVID does not exist or that it is like the flu. They voiced their COVID denialist and anti-vaxxer views on TV and social media. Rome doctors guild chief Antonio Magi told ANSA such conduct would not be tolerated. (ANSA).

