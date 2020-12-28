COVID: Almost 90,000 cases among health operators - ISS

ROME, DEC 28 - Almost 90,000 of Italy's over two million COVID cases have been among health operators, the Higher Health Institute said Monday. Some 89,879 cases have been registered among health workers, of the 2,019,660 total since the start of the pandemic, the iSS said. Frontline workers became the first category to start getting the COVID vaccine in Italy on Sunday. The ISS data were updated to December 27. In the last 30 days, the institute said, some 413,381 cases of positivity were diagnosed in Italy. Of these, 16,923 were among health workers. (ANSA).