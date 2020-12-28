Man arrested after stabbing partner, fleeing with kid

Man gives cops 980 euros spewed out by ATM
MILAN
28 Dicembre 2020
MILAN, DEC 28 - A 29-year-old man was arrested near Milan Monday after stabbing his 24-year-old live-in partner in the neck with a kitchen knife after a row and fleeing the scene with their 18-month-old baby son. The incident happened at Vaprio D'Adda. It occurred at around 8 a.m. in the central Via Baraggia, police said. The woman was rushed to hospital in code red. She was said to be in very serious condition. The baby is well. (ANSA).
