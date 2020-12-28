COVID: Over 300,000 fewer firms in 2020 - Confcommercio

Man gives cops 980 euros spewed out by ATM
ROME
28 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 28 - Italy has seen a net loss of almost 305,000 businesses due to COVID-19 in 2020, retail group Confcommercio said Monday. This is a fall of 11.3%, it said. The fall was due to a COVID-linked 10.8% drop in consumer spending. Spending was down 120 billion euros on 2019, Confcommercio said. Over 390,000 non-food retail and service firms have closed their doors this year, while some 85,000 new businesses have opened up. The end of a government COVID firing freeze risks seeing more than 10% of jobs in small and medium businesses disappearing, a report from the retail group's labour consultants said. (ANSA).
