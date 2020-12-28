Bourse capitalisation down 16%

ROME, DEC 28 - In the first half of 2020 companies listed on the Milan bourse saw a 16.4% drop in their capitalisation, regulator CONSOB said Monday. The ratio between capitalisation and GDP fell to 33.5%, from 33.1% at the end of 2019, it said in registering the first effects of the COVID pandemic on financial activity. However, the volume of trading on the stock exchange rose by 23.5% over the first half of 2019. Derivatives trading rose by 8.8%. (ANSA).