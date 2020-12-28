Budget reaches Senate ahead of approval by year's end

ROME, DEC 28 - Italy's 2021 budget bill hit the Senate Monday after approval by the House Sunday and ahead of a statutory OK from parliament by year's end. The bumper 40-billion-euro package contains bonuses, aid, relief and micromeasures to ward off a collapse of the Italian economy due to COVID-19. Meanwhile the government's Recovery Plan to take advantage of 209 billion euros in the EU's Recovery FUnd for COVID is inching forward. Italy has the biggest single chunk of the unprecedented mutual-borrowing fund. The government has drawn up a list of projects to be funded by the plan. These must be approved by Brussels. The role of a task force in implementing the projects has been scaled back after government tensions. (ANSA).