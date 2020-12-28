COVID: Italy back orange for 3 days

ROME, DEC 28 - From MOnday Italy has turned back into an orange COVID moderate risk zone after spending Christmas as a high-risk red zone, for the three days until New Year's Eve. This means that shops have reopened and travel within municipal boundaries is again possible without self-certification. On Sunday the national ratio between COVID positivity and swabs taken rose back to 14.88%, a recent high. There were 305 more deaths. After Vaccine Day across Europe on Sunday, on Monday the COVID vaccine began being distributed. Some 470,000 does of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will arrive in Italy each week. Tow other vaccines, from Oxford University and Moderna, are expected to arrive from early January. Spain said Monday the delivery of the Pfizer vaccine would be delayed in eight EU countries. (ANSA).