Pompeii, a 'street food shop' emerges from the site

Rome, December 26 - Two ducks hanging by their feet, a rooster, a dog on a leash, all of them looking likethey were painted in 3D. The almost intact premises of a Thermopolium, a street food shop, with dishes of all kinds, from snails to a sort of "paella", return to light in Pompeii. A discovery, says the archaeological site director Massimo Osanna to ANSA, who "returns an incredible photograph of the day of the eruption", and opens up new studies on the life, uses and nutrition of the Pompeians, "It will be an Easter gift for visitors", announces. Italy's Culture Minister Dario Franceschini applauds the find, calling it "a virtuous example for the recovery of the country". The excavation, which is not part of the Great Pompeii Project, is however located in the Regio V area where consolidation and excavation works were carried in recent years. The presence of the Thermopolium, located right in front of the "Gladiator inn", almost on the corner between the Vicolo dei Balconi and the Via della Casa delle Nozze d'Argento, had already been noticed in 2019, when a first excavation started. (ANSA).