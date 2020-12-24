Giovedì 24 Dicembre 2020 | 18:17

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Italy celebrates Christmas in lockdown

Italy celebrates Christmas in lockdown

 
ROME
COVID-19: Italy passes two-million-cases mark

COVID-19: Italy passes two-million-cases mark

 
ROME
Puglia reports case of new COVID-19 strain

Puglia reports case of new COVID-19 strain

 
ROME
First group of Italians returns from UK

First group of Italians returns from UK

 
ROME
COVID: 190 victims were aged under 40 - ISS

COVID: 190 victims were aged under 40 - ISS

 
ROME
COVID: Consider tougher measures in some areas - Rezza

COVID: Consider tougher measures in some areas - Rezza

 
ROME
First group of Italians returning from UK

First group of Italians returning from UK

 
ROME
R number below 1 nationwide except for 2 regions - ISS

R number below 1 nationwide except for 2 regions - ISS

 
ROME
Chico Forti to return to Italy after 20 years in US jail

Chico Forti to return to Italy after 20 years in US jail

 
ROME
Soccer: Milan keep noses in front at top of Serie A

Soccer: Milan keep noses in front at top of Serie A

 
ROME
Italy starts Christmas lockdown

Italy starts Christmas lockdown

 

Il Biancorosso

SERIE C
Palermo-Bari termina in pareggio 1-1: biancorossi raggiunti nel finale

Palermo-Bari termina in pareggio 1-1: biancorossi raggiunti nel finale

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Covid news h 24L'emergenza
Ruvo, da oggi attivo «drive through»: si accede su prenotazione del medico curante

Ruvo, da oggi attivo «drive through»: si accede su prenotazione del medico curante

 
PhotoNewsIl foto-racconto
Matera, vigilia di Natale tra restrizioni, controlli e strade deserte

Matera, vigilia di Natale tra restrizioni, controlli e strade deserte

 
LecceSotto l’albero in riva al mare
Porto Cesareo, è Natale ma sembra estate

Porto Cesareo, è Natale ma sembra estate

 
Tarantotentato suicidio
Taranto, pronto a lanciarsi nel vuoto, un vicino di casa dà l’allarme: 53enne salvato dai poliziotti

Taranto, pronto a lanciarsi nel vuoto, un vicino di casa dà l’allarme: 53enne salvato dai poliziotti

 
Potenzadati regionali
Covid in Basilicata, cresce numero test (+1681) e curva contagi (+167): altri 4 decessi

Covid in Basilicata, cresce numero test (+1681) e curva contagi (+167): altri 4 decessi. Matera, negativi 600 tamponi fuorisede

 
Batieri sera
Trani, reagisce ai carabinieri durante i controlli anti assembramento: arrestato 21enne

Trani, reagisce ai carabinieri durante i controlli anti assembramento: arrestato 21enne

 
Foggiaquesta mattina
Foggia, conducente perde il controllo dell'auto e finisce bella fontana

Foggia, conducente perde il controllo dell'auto e finisce bella fontana

 
Brindisicontrolli della ps
Brindisi, sulla strada con furgone carico di giochi pirotecnici, molti illegali: denunciato il conducente

Brindisi, in giro con furgone carico di giochi pirotecnici, molti illegali: denunciato conducente

 

i più letti

L'Eredità, il campione salentino Cannoletta lascia la trasmissione: «Flavio, devo andare a fare il presepe»

L'Eredità, il campione salentino Cannoletta lascia la trasmissione: «Flavio, devo andare a fare il presepe»

Taranto, ecco i nuovi 24 sommergibilisti della Marina Militare

Taranto, ecco i nuovi 24 sommergibilisti della Marina Militare

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

L'albero di Natale di Ruvo tra i 21 più belli al mondo: la classifica di Forbes

L'albero di Natale di Ruvo tra i 21 più belli al mondo: la classifica di Forbes

Covid in Puglia, 942 nuovi casi (9% tamponi) e altri 20 decessi: Bari e Foggia le province più colpite

Covid in Puglia, 942 casi (9% tamponi) e altri 20 decessi: Bari e Foggia le province più colpite. Focolaio in Rsa a Mola

ROME

COVID-19: Italy passes two-million-cases mark

Ministry reports 18,040 new cases, 505 deaths in 24 hours

COVID-19: Italy passes two-million-cases mark

ROME, DEC 24 - The health ministry said Thursday that Italy has registered 18,040 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number coronavirus cases recorded here above the two-million mark to 2,009,317. It said 505 COVID-19 sufferers have died in Italy in the last 24 hours. The nation's coronavirus death toll now stands at 70,900. The ministry said 593,632 people are currently positive for the virus here and 1,344,785 have recovered. It said 193,777 swabs had been taken in the last 24 hours, some 18,000 more than on Wednesday. The ratio of positive cases to the total number of tests was 9.3%, up from 8.3% on Wednesday. The ministry said the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care was down by 35 to 2,589. It said 24,070 coronavirus patients were in ordinary hospital wards, down 476. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it