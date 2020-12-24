Italy celebrates Christmas in lockdown

ROME, DEC 24 - Italy is celebrating Christmas in lockdown after government restrictions aimed at stopping social contact during the festive season feeding a new wave of COVID-19 contagion kicked in on Thursday. The whole nation will be a 'red zone' for all but four days over the next two weeks, meaning bars, restaurants and non-essential shops are closed and people are only allowed out of the home if they have a good reason. On the other four working days, Italy will be an orange zone, with shops open and people free to move around their home towns, but bars and restaurants closed, except for takeaway services. The first part of the lockdown runs until Sunday December 27. The national will then go orange for three days before reverting to red on New Year's Eve. Up to two adults and their children under-14 are allowed to pay a maximum of one visit a day to another person's home, no matter whether the nation is red or orange. A ban on moving between regions, except for work or health reasons or other situations of necessity, came into force on Monday and runs until the January 6 Epiphany national holiday. (ANSA).