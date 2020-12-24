First group of Italians returns from UK

ROME, DEC 24 - A first group of 160 Italian nationals, plus a baby, who had been held up in the UK returned to Italy on Thursday. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Wednesday signed an order to enable thousands of Italians to return home after Health Minister Roberto Speranza suspended flights from the UK at the weekend due to the spread of a new, more infectious strain of COVID-19 there. The Alitalia flight from London Heathrow carrying the group landed at Rome's Fiumicino airport shortly after 15:00. They had to do a coronavirus test before departing and have to do another in Rome. Even if the tests are negative they will have to stay in quarantine for 14 days. Italians who reside in Italy or those who urgently need to come back to Italy are being allowed to return. (ANSA).