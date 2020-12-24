Puglia reports case of new COVID-19 strain

Italy celebrates Christmas in lockdown
ROME
24 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 24 - Puglia Health Chief Pier Luigi Lopalco said Thursday that the southern Italian region has registered its first case of the new, more infectious strain of COVID-19. The wife of a British man who recently visited the UK has also tested positive for the new strain in Rome and there are several other suspected cases in Italy. (ANSA).
