COVID: 190 victims were aged under 40 - ISS

ROME, DEC 24 - The Higher Health Institute said in a report on Thursday that 190 of the COVID-19 sufferers to have died in Italy up to December 16 were aged under 40. It said that, except for around 20, they all had pre-existing conditions It said the average age of the 63,573 COVID-19 deaths registered between the start of the pandemic and December 16 was 80. The report said 42% of the victims were women. Italy's COVID-19 death toll passed the 70,000 mark on Wednesday. (ANSA).