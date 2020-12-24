COVID: 190 victims were aged under 40 - ISS
ROME
24 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 24 - The Higher Health Institute said in a report on Thursday that 190 of the COVID-19 sufferers to have died in Italy up to December 16 were aged under 40. It said that, except for around 20, they all had pre-existing conditions It said the average age of the 63,573 COVID-19 deaths registered between the start of the pandemic and December 16 was 80. The report said 42% of the victims were women. Italy's COVID-19 death toll passed the 70,000 mark on Wednesday. (ANSA).
