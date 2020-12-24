Giovedì 24 Dicembre 2020 | 16:28

COVID: 190 victims were aged under 40 - ISS

COVID: Consider tougher measures in some areas - Rezza

First group of Italians returning from UK

R number below 1 nationwide except for 2 regions - ISS

Chico Forti to return to Italy after 20 years in US jail

Soccer: Milan keep noses in front at top of Serie A

Italy starts Christmas lockdown

Italy's COVID-19 death toll passes 70,000 mark

Eventual govt crisis 'not in my hands' - Conte

Pope had COVID swab on Monday - sources

One dead after explosion at home in Umbria

Health ministry official calls for prudence at Xmas

COVID: Consider tougher measures in some areas - Rezza

ROME, DEC 24 - Gianni Rezza, the health ministry's director of prevention, on Thursday called for tougher COVID-19 prevention measures in the areas of the country where contagion is spreading faster. "It is important to maintain prudent behaviour, especially during these days of holiday," Rezza said during the presentation of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute's (ISS) weekly monitoring report on the coronavirus pandemic. "More restrictive measures could be considered opportune in the areas hit hardest. "For the second consecutive week the national R number has gone up and it is around 0.9," he added. "The incidence of cases is still very high, especially in some areas. "The rate of occupation of intensive care places (by COVID-19 patients) is still above the critical threshold". Rezza said that it is estimated that the new, more infectious strain of COVID-19 increases the R number by about 0.4. He said that the new strain does not seem to affect the effectiveness of the COVID vaccine. (ANSA).

