First group of Italians returning from UK

ROME, DEC 24 - The first group of Italian nationals who had been held up in the UK are returning to Italy on Thursday. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Wednesday signed an order to enable thousands of Italians to return home after Health Minister Roberto Speranza suspended flights from the UK at the weekend due to the spread of a new, more infectious strain of COVID-19 there. Around 170 people were booked on an Alitalia flight from London Heathrow to Rome scheduled to land at 15:25. They had to do a coronavirus test before departing and will have to do another at Rome's Fiumicino airport. Even if the tests are negative they will have to stay in quarantine for 14 days. Italians who reside in Italy or those who urgently need to come back to Italy are being allowed to return. (ANSA).