R number below 1 nationwide except for 2 regions - ISS

ROME, DEC 24 - Silvio Brusaferro, the president of the Higher Health Institute (ISS), said Thursday that the COVID-19 R reproduction number is now below 1 all over Italy except for in two regions - Veneto and Molise. He told a news conference presenting the latest data on the ISS's monitoring of the coronavirus pandemic that the R number was 1.11 in Vento and 1.02 in Molise. Brusaferro said the epidemic was in a "phase of degrowth" in Italy although this degrowth was slowing. (ANSA).