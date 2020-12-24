Giovedì 24 Dicembre 2020 | 14:35

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
First group of Italians returning from UK

First group of Italians returning from UK

 
ROME
R number below 1 nationwide except for 2 regions - ISS

R number below 1 nationwide except for 2 regions - ISS

 
ROME
Chico Forti to return to Italy after 20 years in US jail

Chico Forti to return to Italy after 20 years in US jail

 
ROME
Soccer: Milan keep noses in front at top of Serie A

Soccer: Milan keep noses in front at top of Serie A

 
ROME
Italy starts Christmas lockdown

Italy starts Christmas lockdown

 
ROME
Italy's COVID-19 death toll passes 70,000 mark

Italy's COVID-19 death toll passes 70,000 mark

 
ROME
Eventual govt crisis 'not in my hands' - Conte

Eventual govt crisis 'not in my hands' - Conte

 
ROME
Pope had COVID swab on Monday - sources

Pope had COVID swab on Monday - sources

 
ROME
One dead after explosion at home in Umbria

One dead after explosion at home in Umbria

 
ROME
COVID: 29-yr-old nurse to be first to get vaccine

COVID: 29-yr-old nurse to be first to get vaccine

 
ROME
Over quarter of population at risk of poverty or exclusion

Over quarter of population at risk of poverty or exclusion

 

Il Biancorosso

SERIE C
Palermo-Bari termina in pareggio 1-1: biancorossi raggiunti nel finale

Palermo-Bari termina in pareggio 1-1: biancorossi raggiunti nel finale

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Potenzadati regionali
Covid in Basilicata, cresce numero test (+1681) e curva contagi (+167): altri 4 decessi

Covid in Basilicata, cresce numero test (+1681) e curva contagi (+167): altri 4 decessi

 
BariIl foto-racconto
Covid e Vigilia di Natale: a Bari tra restrizioni e negozi chiusi

Covid e Vigilia di Natale: a Bari tra restrizioni e negozi chiusi

 
Batieri sera
Trani, reagisce ai carabinieri durante i controlli anti assembramento: arrestato 21enne

Trani, reagisce ai carabinieri durante i controlli anti assembramento: arrestato 21enne

 
Foggiaquesta mattina
Foggia, conducente perde il controllo dell'auto e finisce bella fontana

Foggia, conducente perde il controllo dell'auto e finisce bella fontana

 
LecceCriminalità
Scorrano, banditi in casa armati di pistola e fucile: terrore per una coppia

Scorrano, banditi in casa armati di pistola e fucile: terrore per una coppia

 
TarantoLotta al virus
Covid 19, nella Rsa di Ginosa arriva la stanza degli abbracci

Covid 19, nella Rsa di Ginosa arriva la stanza degli abbracci

 
MateraL'emergenza
Matera, test rapidi Covid per 500 studenti fuorisede

Matera, test rapidi Covid per 500 studenti fuorisede

 
Brindisicontrolli della ps
Brindisi, sulla strada con furgone carico di giochi pirotecnici, molti illegali: denunciato il conducente

Brindisi, in giro con furgone carico di giochi pirotecnici, molti illegali: denunciato conducente

 

i più letti

L'Eredità, il campione salentino Cannoletta lascia la trasmissione: «Flavio, devo andare a fare il presepe»

L'Eredità, il campione salentino Cannoletta lascia la trasmissione: «Flavio, devo andare a fare il presepe»

Taranto, ecco i nuovi 24 sommergibilisti della Marina Militare

Taranto, ecco i nuovi 24 sommergibilisti della Marina Militare

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

L'albero di Natale di Ruvo tra i 21 più belli al mondo: la classifica di Forbes

L'albero di Natale di Ruvo tra i 21 più belli al mondo: la classifica di Forbes

Covid in Puglia, 942 nuovi casi (9% tamponi) e altri 20 decessi: Bari e Foggia le province più colpite

Covid in Puglia, 942 casi (9% tamponi) e altri 20 decessi: Bari e Foggia le province più colpite. Focolaio in Rsa a Mola

ROME

Chico Forti to return to Italy after 20 years in US jail

Italian says he is the victim of miscarriage of justice

Chico Forti to return to Italy after 20 years in US jail

ROME, DEC 24 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has announced that he has negotiated an agreement with the United States for Italian inmate Chico Forti to be allowed to serve his sentence in Italy. Forti has spent 20 years in a maximum security jail in Florida after being given a life term for murder. Forti has always denied killing Australian businessman Dale Pike, whose body was found on a beach in 1998, saying he was the victim of a miscarriage of justice. The agreement was reached under the aegis of the 1983 Strasbourg Convention, which makes it possible for convicts to serve their sentences in their country of origin. Forti's cause has attracted considerable media attention in Italy. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it