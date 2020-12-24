Chico Forti to return to Italy after 20 years in US jail

ROME, DEC 24 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has announced that he has negotiated an agreement with the United States for Italian inmate Chico Forti to be allowed to serve his sentence in Italy. Forti has spent 20 years in a maximum security jail in Florida after being given a life term for murder. Forti has always denied killing Australian businessman Dale Pike, whose body was found on a beach in 1998, saying he was the victim of a miscarriage of justice. The agreement was reached under the aegis of the 1983 Strasbourg Convention, which makes it possible for convicts to serve their sentences in their country of origin. Forti's cause has attracted considerable media attention in Italy. (ANSA).