Soccer: Milan keep noses in front at top of Serie A

ROME, DEC 24 - AC Milan maintained their one-point lead at the top of Serie A by beating Lazio 3-2 at the San Siro on Wednesday thanks to Theo Hernandez's header deep into stoppage time. Milan had taken a 2-0 lead thanks to early goals by Ante Rebic and Hakan Calhanoglu but the visitors managed to level with Luis Alberto and Ciro Immobile. Milan have 34 points from 14 games, one more than Inter, who beat Hellas Verona 2-1 away from home. AS Roma are third with 27 points after beating Cagliari 3-2. (ANSA).