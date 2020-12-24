Giovedì 24 Dicembre 2020 | 12:38

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Italy starts Christmas lockdown

Italy starts Christmas lockdown

 
ROME
Italy's COVID-19 death toll passes 70,000 mark

Italy's COVID-19 death toll passes 70,000 mark

 
ROME
Eventual govt crisis 'not in my hands' - Conte

Eventual govt crisis 'not in my hands' - Conte

 
ROME
Pope had COVID swab on Monday - sources

Pope had COVID swab on Monday - sources

 
ROME
One dead after explosion at home in Umbria

One dead after explosion at home in Umbria

 
ROME
COVID: 29-yr-old nurse to be first to get vaccine

COVID: 29-yr-old nurse to be first to get vaccine

 
ROME
Over quarter of population at risk of poverty or exclusion

Over quarter of population at risk of poverty or exclusion

 
ROME
Case of new COVID strain in Loreto, no link to UK - report

Case of new COVID strain in Loreto, no link to UK - report

 
ROME
Soccer:Juve's Bonucci apologises for Fiorentina spanking

Soccer:Juve's Bonucci apologises for Fiorentina spanking

 
ROME
COVID: We must keep up guard at Xmas says Conte

COVID: We must keep up guard at Xmas says Conte

 
ROME
Di Maio signs order for Italians in UK to return-source

Di Maio signs order for Italians in UK to return-source

 

Il Biancorosso

SERIE C
Palermo-Bari termina in pareggio 1-1: biancorossi raggiunti nel finale

Palermo-Bari termina in pareggio 1-1: biancorossi raggiunti nel finale

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Batieri sera
Trani, reagisce ai carabinieri durante i controlli anti assembramento: arrestato 21enne

Trani, reagisce ai carabinieri durante i controlli anti assembramento: arrestato 21enne

 
BariL'intervista
Covid 19, il decalogo di Decaro per la ripartenza e l'appello per le feste

Covid 19, il decalogo di Decaro per la ripartenza e l'appello per le feste

 
Foggiaquesta mattina
Foggia, conducente perde il controllo dell'auto e finisce bella fontana

Foggia, conducente perde il controllo dell'auto e finisce bella fontana

 
Potenzaemergenza covid
Gli ospedali da campo dal Qatar, in Basilicata indaga la Corte dei Conti

Gli ospedali da campo dal Qatar, in Basilicata indaga la Corte dei Conti

 
LecceCriminalità
Scorrano, banditi in casa armati di pistola e fucile: terrore per una coppia

Scorrano, banditi in casa armati di pistola e fucile: terrore per una coppia

 
TarantoLotta al virus
Covid 19, nella Rsa di Ginosa arriva la stanza degli abbracci

Covid 19, nella Rsa di Ginosa arriva la stanza degli abbracci

 
MateraL'emergenza
Matera, test rapidi Covid per 500 studenti fuorisede

Matera, test rapidi Covid per 500 studenti fuorisede

 
Brindisicontrolli della ps
Brindisi, sulla strada con furgone carico di giochi pirotecnici, molti illegali: denunciato il conducente

Brindisi, in giro con furgone carico di giochi pirotecnici, molti illegali: denunciato conducente

 

i più letti

L'Eredità, il campione salentino Cannoletta lascia la trasmissione: «Flavio, devo andare a fare il presepe»

L'Eredità, il campione salentino Cannoletta lascia la trasmissione: «Flavio, devo andare a fare il presepe»

Taranto, ecco i nuovi 24 sommergibilisti della Marina Militare

Taranto, ecco i nuovi 24 sommergibilisti della Marina Militare

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

L'albero di Natale di Ruvo tra i 21 più belli al mondo: la classifica di Forbes

L'albero di Natale di Ruvo tra i 21 più belli al mondo: la classifica di Forbes

Covid in Puglia, 942 nuovi casi (9% tamponi) e altri 20 decessi: Bari e Foggia le province più colpite

Covid in Puglia, 942 casi (9% tamponi) e altri 20 decessi: Bari e Foggia le province più colpite. Focolaio in Rsa a Mola

ROME

Italy starts Christmas lockdown

Whole nation to be 'red zone' for 10 days over holidays

Italy starts Christmas lockdown

ROME, DEC 24 - Italy on Thursday entered a lockdown imposed by the government to stop social contact at Christmas feeding a new wave of COVID-19 contagion. The whole nation will be a 'red zone' for all but four days over the next two weeks, meaning bars, restaurants and non-essential shops are closed and people are only allowed out of the home if they have a good reason. On the other four working days, Italy will be an orange zone, with shops open and people free to move around their home towns, but bars and restaurants closed, except for takeaway services. The first part of the lockdown runs until Sunday December 27. The national will then go orange for three days next week before reverting to red on New Year's Eve. Up to two adults and their children under-14 are allowed to pay a maximum of one visit a day to another person's home, no matter whether the nation is red or orange. A ban on moving between regions, except for work or health reasons or other situations of necessity, came into force on Monday and runs until the January 6 Epiphany national holiday. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it