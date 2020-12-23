Italy's COVID-19 death toll passes 70,000 mark

ROME, DEC 23 - The health ministry said Wednesday that 553 COVID-19 sufferers have died in Italy in the last 24 hours. That takes the nation's coronavirus death toll over the 70,000 mark and up to 70,395. The ministry said Italy has registered 14,522 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. It said 175,364 swabs were take in that time, up by around 9,000 with respect to Tuesday. The ratio of positive cases with respect to the total number of tests was 8.3%, up slightly from 8.01% on Tuesday. (ANSA).