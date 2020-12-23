Mercoledì 23 Dicembre 2020 | 18:25

ROME
Italy's COVID-19 death toll passes 70,000 mark

ROME
Eventual govt crisis 'not in my hands' - Conte

ROME
Pope had COVID swab on Monday - sources

ROME
One dead after explosion at home in Umbria

ROME
COVID: 29-yr-old nurse to be first to get vaccine

ROME
Over quarter of population at risk of poverty or exclusion

ROME
Case of new COVID strain in Loreto, no link to UK - report

ROME
Soccer:Juve's Bonucci apologises for Fiorentina spanking

ROME
COVID: We must keep up guard at Xmas says Conte

ROME
Di Maio signs order for Italians in UK to return-source

ROME
Soccer: Napoli win appeal against Juve defeat, 1-pt penalty

Serie C
Oggi (ore 15) il Bari a Palermo può riaprire il campionato

TarantoMilleproroghe
Ex Ilva, 19mln per integrazione cigs 2021. Conte: «Stato salirà a 60%. Garantiamo impegni»

BariFuochi d'artificio
Bari, schiaffo a Decaro sui botti: batteria illegale davanti alla stazione

MateraL'emergenza
Matera, test rapidi Covid per 500 studenti fuorisede

Brindisicontrolli della ps
Brindisi, sulla strada con furgone carico di giochi pirotecnici, molti illegali: denunciato il conducente

Puglia con le stelletteLa novità
Aeronautica, a Galatina arrivano i primi due velivoli T-345A

Potenzadati regionali
Covid in Basilicata, ancora in calo curva contagi (+109) su 1417 test: altri 3 decessi

Battragedia evitata
Barletta, tenta suicidio lanciandosi dal ponte A14: 42enne salvato dalla Polizia

Foggiale indagini
Cagnano Varano, allevatore ucciso: eseguiti esami stub, smentita ipotesi abigeato

ROME

Eventual govt crisis 'not in my hands' - Conte

Truce with Renzi's IV appears to be holding

ROME, DEC 23 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that it is not up to him whether there is a government crisis and reiterated that he will only stay on if he has he support of all the parties in his coalition. There has been major tension in recent weeks between Conte and one of the parties in the coalition, ex-premier Matte Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party, over plans to set up a task force to oversee the use of the money Italy will get fro the EU Recovery Fund. IV had threatened to withdraw its support for the government, saying the task force would sideline the government and parliament. A truce between Conte and IV appears to be holding after Conte had a round of talks with the parties in the coalition to verify if he still has their support. But the question has not been resolved. "I'm not saying that there was never a climate of crisis," Conte told RAI's Porta a Porta TV show. "I'm simply saying that the crisis is not in my hands. "I haven't spoken much over the last few days but I've always made it clear that we only keep going if there is the confidence of all the parties that have supported the ruling majority up to now". (ANSA).

