One dead after explosion at home in Umbria

Pope had COVID swab on Monday - sources
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, 876 casi (4% tamponi) e altri 35 morti: la metà sono nella Bat. Vaccini, in arrivo cabina di regia
ROME
23 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 23 - One person is dead after an explosion on Wednesday at a home in the Umbrian town of Piegaro. Firefighters were already on their way to the scene when it was reportedly there had been an explosion as they had initially been called out for a suspected gas leak. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su