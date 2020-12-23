Pope had COVID swab on Monday - sources
ROME
23 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 23 - Pope Francis had a swab for COVID-19 on Monday, Vatican sources said on Wednesday. The Argentine pontiff had the test on Monday morning before audiences with cardinals and the Roman Curia for Christmas greetings. It was deemed necessary for Francis to have a swab after two cardinals tested positive for the coronavirus, Papal Almoner Konrad Krajewski and Giuseppe Bertello, the President of the Governorate of Vatican City State. (ANSA).
