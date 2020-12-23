COVID: 29-yr-old nurse to be first to get vaccine

ROME, DEC 23 - The female nurse working at Rome's Spallanzani infectious-diseases hospital who will be the first person in Italy to be vaccinated when the nation's COVID-19 vaccination campaign starts on December 27 has been named as 29-year-old Claudia Alivernini. The Roman native was among the medical personnel who visited elderly patients at home during the peak of the coronavirus emergency this year. A graduate, she is also doing a masters degree in her free time. The Spallanzani said Tuesday that the first five vaccinations will be administered on 'V-Day' on Sunday to five of its employees - a female nurse, a member of its assistive personnel staff, a researcher and two doctors. The nurse and the doctors will then be part of the team that vaccinates their colleagues, the sources said.. The Spallanzani is set to initially be the central hub for the distribution of the Pfizer vaccine, which should arrive in Italy by Christmas Day after getting approved by the European Medicines Agency on Monday. (ANSA).