Over quarter of population at risk of poverty or exclusion

ROME, DEC 23 - ISTAT said Wednesday that 25.6% of the Italian population were at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2019. The national statistics agency said that, "while remaining very high", this percentage was actually down from the 27.3% who were at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2018. It said income inequality was higher in Italy than in other major European countries, with the wealthiest families earning six times as much as the poorest ones. (ANSA).