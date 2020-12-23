Mercoledì 23 Dicembre 2020 | 14:35

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Case of new COVID strain in Loreto, no link to UK - report

Case of new COVID strain in Loreto, no link to UK - report

 
ROME
Soccer:Juve's Bonucci apologises for Fiorentina spanking

Soccer:Juve's Bonucci apologises for Fiorentina spanking

 
ROME
COVID: We must keep up guard at Xmas says Conte

COVID: We must keep up guard at Xmas says Conte

 
ROME
Di Maio signs order for Italians in UK to return-source

Di Maio signs order for Italians in UK to return-source

 
ROME
Soccer: Napoli win appeal against Juve defeat, 1-pt penalty

Soccer: Napoli win appeal against Juve defeat, 1-pt penalty

 
ROME
COVID-19: 13,318 new cases, 628 deaths in 24 hours

COVID-19: 13,318 new cases, 628 deaths in 24 hours

 
ROME
Italian medicines agency OKs Pfizer-Biontech vaccine

Italian medicines agency OKs Pfizer-Biontech vaccine

 
ROME
Italian residents to be allowed to return from UK - sources

Italian residents to be allowed to return from UK - sources

 
ROME
Interior ministry orders widespread checks on Xmas movements

Interior ministry orders widespread checks on Xmas movements

 
ROME
Govt studying plan to bring back Italians in UK

Govt studying plan to bring back Italians in UK

 
ROME
Rosario Livatino, judge slain by Mafia, to be beatified

Rosario Livatino, judge slain by Mafia, to be beatified

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Oggi (ore 15) il Bari a Palermo può riaprire il campionato

Oggi (ore 15) il Bari a Palermo può riaprire il campionato

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantol'iniziativa
Taranto, è online #segnalacaso: un form per tracciare contatti Covid

Taranto, è online #segnalacaso: un form per tracciare contatti Covid

 
Materala richiesta
Turismo Basilicata, sindacati a Regione: «Serve un tavolo permanente»

Turismo Basilicata, sindacati a Regione: «Serve un tavolo permanente»

 
Brindisiatti persecutori
Mesagne, minaccia di morte la madre per estorcere denaro: arrestato 31enne

Mesagne, minaccia di morte la madre per estorcere denaro: arrestato 31enne

 
PhotoNewsle iniziative
Bari, Coldiretti consegna pacchi solidarietà al Giovanni XXIII. A Matera doni per i più bisognosi

Bari, Coldiretti consegna pacchi solidarietà al Giovanni XXIII. A Matera doni per i più bisognosi

 
Potenzaglie effetti del covid
Basilicata, in campo la Chiesa: «Fermiamo la fuga dei cervelli»

Basilicata, in campo la Chiesa: «Fermiamo la fuga dei cervelli»

 
LecceL'emergenza
Lecce, ritorno in classe: varato il documento operativo

Lecce, ritorno in classe: varato il documento operativo

 
Battragedia evitata
Barletta, tenta suicidio lanciandosi dal ponte A14: 42enne salvato dalla Polizia

Barletta, tenta suicidio lanciandosi dal ponte A14: 42enne salvato dalla Polizia

 
Foggiale indagini
Cagnano Varano, allevatore ucciso: eseguiti esami stub, smentita ipotesi abigeato

Cagnano Varano, allevatore ucciso: eseguiti esami stub, smentita ipotesi abigeato

 

i più letti

Covid, a Nardò muoiono marito e moglie e due fratelli: paura in paese

Covid, a Nardò muoiono marito e moglie e due fratelli: paura in paese

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Covid Puglia, 876 casi (4% tamponi) e altri 35 morti: la metà sono nella Bat

Covid Puglia, 876 casi (4% tamponi) e altri 35 morti: la metà sono nella Bat. Vaccini, in arrivo cabina di regia

Taranto, ecco i nuovi 24 sommergibilisti della Marina Militare

Taranto, ecco i nuovi 24 sommergibilisti della Marina Militare

L'albero di Natale di Ruvo tra i 21 più belli al mondo: la classifica di Forbes

L'albero di Natale di Ruvo tra i 21 più belli al mondo: la classifica di Forbes

ROME

Case of new COVID strain in Loreto, no link to UK - report

Case identified by Ancona hospital reports Corriere Adriatico

Case of new COVID strain in Loreto, no link to UK - report

ROME, DEC 23 - A person has reportedly tested positive for the new, more infectious strain of COVID-19 in the town of Loreto, near the central city of Ancona, and the infected person has had no direct contact with Britain, Il Corriere Adriatico reported on Wednesday. The local daily said the case had been identified by a lab at Ancona's Riuniti hospital. The infected person is in isolation at home, according to the report. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati

LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it