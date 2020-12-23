Case of new COVID strain in Loreto, no link to UK - report

ROME, DEC 23 - A person has reportedly tested positive for the new, more infectious strain of COVID-19 in the town of Loreto, near the central city of Ancona, and the infected person has had no direct contact with Britain, Il Corriere Adriatico reported on Wednesday. The local daily said the case had been identified by a lab at Ancona's Riuniti hospital. The infected person is in isolation at home, according to the report. (ANSA).